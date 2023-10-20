LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two shooting victims turned into three when a call Thursday morning just after midnight brought Little Rock police officers to the UAMS emergency room.

According to the police report, officers were called to the ER due to two shooting victims. When officers arrived, they spotted a white pickup truck parked outside the building with crime scene tape around it.

The Little Rock Police Department officers spoke with UAMS officers, who told them two shooting victims were inside. The driver had a gunshot wound to the chest and the passenger had been shot in the leg, the LRPD officers were told.

Officers spoke to the passenger first, who they reported was reluctant to share much information. He did tell officers that he was at 12th and Peyton when he was shot.

The truck’s driver told officers that he was dropping off the passenger when he was shot. He had stepped outside the truck to get the passenger’s bicycle out of the truck bed and heard several shots before being hit in the arm by a bullet.

As these interviews were taking place, a third man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg. He was the uncle of the truck’s passenger, he told police, and was waiting at the intersection for his nephew when the shooting broke out. He refused medical attention but did allow his leg to be bandaged, officers reported.

The pickup truck was towed to the LRPD crime scene bay and no further action was taken, the report concluded.

The 12th and Peyton intersection is a block away from where two 15-year-olds were shot, one fatally, on Washington Ave. on Oct. 14.