LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police Department has confirmed a homicide in west Little Rock. One person is known dead.

Little Rock Police Department dispatch logs show officers responded to a report of shots fired at 11400 Markham. The call to dispatch was made at 12:47 p.m.

Officers arrived and secured the scene. A police spokesperson said a deceased victim was found by officers at the intersection of Markham Street and Chenal Parkway.

LRPD and Pulaski Coroner are currently at the scene and an investigation is underway.

Police are at the Goodwill Industries parking lot on Marham Place Drive.

Little Rock had its 75th reported homicide in November, making this the 76th homicide in the city for 2022.

