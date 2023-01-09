LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has released the name of the teen who was killed after a Thursday night shooting.

Officers identified 17-year-old Carnelius Williams after they were called at 11:21 p.m. Thursday to UAMS for a reported shooting. According to police, Williams was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Witnesses at the hospital told police that Williams had been shot near Chicot and Depriest roads in south Little Rock. Responding to witness reports, police found a crime scene at Depriest Road.

The Pulaski County Coroner took Williams’ body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy. Officials said LRPD homicide detectives are investigating William’s death.

This was the second homicide so far of 2023.