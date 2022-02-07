LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released more information on the double shooting on Sanford Drive.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an area in the 2000 block of Sanford Drive just before 6 p.m. Friday.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshots wounds. Officers said that they also found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.