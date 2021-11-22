Little Rock police release more info on deadly weekend shooting on South University

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are sharing more information on a weekend shooting on South University that left one person dead, adding to the historically high homicide count in Little Rock this year.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the area of the 4700 block of South University just after 12 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers said they found the body of a white man in a wooded area.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, and the body was taken by the Pulaski County Coroner for an autopsy and to determine the man’s identity.

Police officials said the investigation into this death is ongoing.

This marks the 59th homicide the city of Little Rock has reported in 2021.