LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are reaching out to the public to identify three individuals they say robbed a jewelry store on November 25.

According to investigators, the three men can be seen using a hammer to break a glass case at Zale’s inside the Park Plaza Mall on security camera around 8:30 p.m.

The men attempted to cover their faces using hoodies and ski masks during the felony theft.

Police say no one was injured during the smash-and-grab style theft.

Anyone with information concerning the identities of the men is asked to call detectives at 501-918-3535 or 501-912-8447.