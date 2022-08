LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released the identity of the man shot and killed at a convenience store earlier this month.

20-year-old Brandon Mackintrush died after being shot at the Valero at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff on August 14th.

Another man was injured in the shooting.

Davis Lamont Jones of Little Rock has been charged with Capital Murder, Criminal attempt-Capital Murder, Possession of a firearm by certain persons and battery 2nd in connection to the case.