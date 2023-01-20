LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released details identifying the victim in the deadly December shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, Noel Marks was shot and killed Dec. 26, 2022, at the apartment complex. Police arrested 15-year-old Tyler Bland Wednesday in connection to the shooting.

A just-released police report from the LRPD gives a more detailed account of events that happened on the day of the shooting.

According to the report, on the day of the shooting officers were called to the scene and spoke to multiple witnesses. One of the witnesses told officers that Bland was at the complex on the day of the shooting, police said. Another witness told officers that their Ring doorbell camera captured someone running following the shooting, according to the LRPD.

The next day, the reporting detective said that the apartment management provided access to the complex’s security camera system. Detectives said that the same person seen on the Ring camera was seen on the apartment’s surveillance with Marks.

Detectives confirmed that the person seen on the camera was Bland.

Police said that Bland and Marks were seen entering one of the witnesses’ apartments. Shortly after, the report said that the two left the apartment. The report said that Bland was seen carrying a gun and following Marks to another apartment.

The report said Bland was then seen entering an apartment where Marks was inside. Shortly afterward, detectives said that Bland was seen running from the apartment and through the complex.

Detectives noted that no one else had entered the apartment after Bland. The report said that Marks was found dead in the apartment.

Bland is facing a charge of felony capital murder.