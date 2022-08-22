LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.

According to a police report, officers responded to a shot spotter activation call on the 4000 block of West 11th Street and found a Land Rover sitting in the street with a shattered windshield.

After making contact with a woman at the home, police said they were advised her son had been shot and officers noticed blood on his head, mouth and wrist.

Officers also spoke with a witness who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident and was advised that the person was sitting in the car when they heard gunfire and the windows in the vehicle shattered.

Witnesses at the time said they didn’t see who was shooting at them according to the police report, but they believe the shooter was on foot at the time and ran from the area.

Police reports said that a neighbor in the area of the incident reportedly heard approximately 30 gun shots with multiple rounds striking their home.

Officers later recovered a firearm from the driveway of a home on West 11th street that was later revealed to be stolen from North Little Rock.

Though at least one person was transported to a local hospital at the time, their injuries are reported as being non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.