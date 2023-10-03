LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department provided an update on a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting.

Authorities said officers began pursuing a vehicle on Saturday until they lost sight of it near the 8400 block of Mabelvale Pike. Officers said they later found the vehicle abandoned.

After searching the area, officers said they saw a pickup truck circling the area and attempting to leave, stopping at the intersection of Mabelvale Circle and Mabelvale Pike.

The officers said they then approached the truck with their weapons drawn, telling those inside to get out.

According to a release, as the driver of the truck began to comply with the command, but the driver’s side rear passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Brendan Johnson, moved into the driver’s seat and began to drive away.

Police said Johnson was told to get out of the truck, but he refused. Department officials said Officer Johvoni McClendon then fired and hit Johnson.

Officials said that Johnson was given medical aid until he was taken to a local hospital where they said he is now in a stable condition.

LRPD officials said there is an ongoing internal investigation into the incident as well as a separate criminal investigation. McClendon has been with the LRPD for three years and is on paid administrative leave.