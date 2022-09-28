LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they detained a person who they believe is potentially responsible for a shooting incident at CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were alerted just after 11 a.m. that the potential suspect was at Zimmerman’s Exxon on South University Avenue.

After arriving on the scene, police said they detained the potential suspect.

Officials with the Sherwood Police Department confirmed during a press conference that one person was killed in the shooting.

Hospital employees and on-scene witnesses also shared their experiences on the deadly incident.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that they will continue to assist the law enforcement officials involved in this investigation.