LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said that a pharmacy robbery is what led to a SWAT call-out in Little Rock Monday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to Heartland Pharmacy on Markham Street for a robbery. Police said that 35-year-old Zachary Moran reportedly came into the business demanding benzodiazepines with a firearm.

Police said that the detectives’ investigation led them to a home on Templin Trail. After attempts to get Moran out of the home, police said they requested SWAT officers for assistance.

Moran is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. He is facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property without bond.