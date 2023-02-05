LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have confirmed that a shooting involving a police officer happened Sunday afternoon.

Officers said that the incident happened at 5001 West 65th Street.

Authorities said that the officer was not injured. There are no details yet on any other injuries.

LRPD officers said they were initially dispatched to a “check condition of subject” call at the location when the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for more updates.