LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a moving company employee was injured in a shooting while locking up Monday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were initially called to Zimmerman’s Exxon for a shooting. However, police said they did not find a scene or any victims at the location. That is when police said they were informed that the shooting happened at College Hunks Move Your Junk on Mabelvale Pike.

After arriving, police said they found the victim along with several shell casings. The victim told police that he was locking up the gate to the business when he heard a “pop,” according to the police report. Police said the victim told them that he thought it was fireworks until he heard three more “pops” go off.

The victim also told police that a vehicle was hit in the shooting and he noticed blood coming from his head, police said. Police also said that he told them he ran to Zimmerman’s Exxon, where another person picked him up and took him to a local hospital.

Police said that the victim’s injuries were not life threatening and he is stable.