LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police in Little Rock are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Terry Beckton.

He is wanted for questioning about the homicide that happened just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the 4400 block of West 26th Street.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts, or who may know the location of a maroon Ford truck related to the case is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.