LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they arrested a man after he attempted to steal an officer’s car.

According to police reports, 32-year-old Colton Dennis attempted to steal an unmarked police car from an officer with a knife at the Little Rock Police Department Headquarters on West Markham Street.

LRPD officials said officers responded to assist another officer with a subject who was attempting to steal a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said they saw Dennis on the ground in handcuffs. They also said he was intoxicated.

The officer said Dennis had walked up to him while he was sitting in his car, raised a knife and said, “give me your keys,” and “give me your car.”

Police then took Dennis into custody and transported him to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

Dennis is facing multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, public intoxication and first-degree criminal mischief.