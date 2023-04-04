LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department made an arrest in connection with a Friday night homicide investigation.

LRPD officials said that officers arrested 35-year-old Deandre Rudley Tuesday in reference to a killing on South Pulaski Street.

On Friday, officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of South Pulaski Street, finding one person dead. Investigators then began conducting a homicide investigation.

Rudley is facing a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.