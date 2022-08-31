LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.

According to records from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, police arrested 22-year-old Faizaun Tyler Tuesday. Tyler is accused of shooting an employee at College Hunks Move Your Junk on Mabelvale Pike.

Police said the victim told them that he was shot while locking up the gate to the business Tuesday night. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is stable, police said.

Tyler is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Facility without bond. He is facing charges of first-degree battery and another unrelated criminal charge, according to police.