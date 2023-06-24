LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed that a teenage has been arrested in connection with a May shooting.

Saturday, detectives announced that 19-year-old Harry Jackson Jr. was arrested and is facing the charge of capital murder.

The arrest comes after officers responded to a shots fired call on the 10000 block of Chicot Road on May 14 and found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

During the incident, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.