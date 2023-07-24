Booking photo of Carlo Spencer, arrested July 24, 2023 in connection with deadly Dec. 6, 2022 shooting.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said they arrested a man Monday in connection with a December shooting that left one person dead.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Carlo Spencer in connection with the Dec. 6 shooting in the 11500 block of West Markham Street. Officials said he is facing charges of capital murder.

On Friday an LRPD representative said homicide detectives arrested 22-year-old Kadren Frierson in connection with the same incident.

On Dec. 6, police had responded to shots fired at a Markham address, where they discovered several spent bullet casings.

A short while later officers were alerted of a shooting victim near the Markham and Chenal Parkway intersection. There officers found 18-year-old Ja’Markeise Gage of Little Rock, who was declared dead at the scene.

Gage’s death was the 76th homicide of 2022.

The investigation into the Dec. 6 incident is ongoing, officials stated.