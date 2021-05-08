Little Rock police involved in early morning shooting that injures one

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are on the scene of a shooting where a suspect was shot by an officer early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting, which happen in the area of the 6100 block of W. 12th Street, has closed the area around the scene.

Officials say one person has been injured in the incident.

#BREAKING: Little Rock police officer involved in shooting, area near 6100 W 12th Street is closed, according to a department spokesperson. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/Y7ubIpZRYw — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) May 8, 2021

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. The LRPD has not said if any police staff were injured in this incident.

A second scene near 14th Street and Cleveland thought to be connected to this shooting was also being investigated by police Saturday morning.

We will have updates and more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/tC5PDRBmRu — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 8, 2021

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.