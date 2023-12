LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Wednesday shooting at a store that left three people injured.

LRPD officials said the shooting happened at an AutoZone at 4200 West 12th Street.

#BREAKINGNEWS LRPD is currently investigating a shooting at an Autozone in Little Rock on W 12th Street. Police have blocked off the parking lot and officials with LRPD confirm 3 people were injuried in the shooting. We are still working to find more details. We will keep up up… pic.twitter.com/khR7Fo4Ybq — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) December 6, 2023

Police said two victims were in critical to stable condition and the third had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.