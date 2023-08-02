LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in the city’s south side that left one person injured.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 7000 block of Acorn Place just after 11 p.m.

Before arriving at the home, officers said they saw a car turning north onto Gardner Street from Acorn Place. Police said they were told the car was taking the shooting victim to a hospital. Downtown officers said they located the victim and noted he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they saw multiple shell casings and bullet holes on the residence and a nearby car, as well as a blood trail leading from the house’s living room to the street.

Police said they then talked to the owner of the home, his girlfriend and two children. The owner said he woke up after hearing gunshots and was not sure what happened.

LRPD officials said the last known status of the victim was critical but stable.

Authorities have not released information on any possible suspects