LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one man dead.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were called to an area in the 7000 block of North Chicot Road at 10:23 p.m. After arriving on scene, officers said they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Police officials said the victim died at the scene. Officials have not released the victim’s identity at this time. Officers have not released any suspect information or a motive in the shooting death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.