LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said that they are investigating a death in the Mabelvale community that they believe to be suspicious.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that the death happened in the 11000 block of Legion Hut Road. Police have not released any information on a victim or suspect at this time.

Police have advised anyone traveling in the area to make alternate travel plans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.