LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m.
Officials with LRPD stated that the victim worked with the department of housing and neighborhood programs.
Police said that the employee was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Additional information on a suspect has not been released at this time.
