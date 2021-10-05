Little Rock police investigating a deadly shooting at 36th and Barrow, multiple victims involved

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they are investigating a Tuesday afternoon deadly shooting with multiple victims at the intersection of 36th and Barrow.

According to investigators, one person is confirmed dead while several others were hit by gunfire but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was sitting in a car on John Barrow Road when shots were fired just after 5 p.m.

#BREAKING: we’re on the scene of a reported shooting with multiple victims at the intersection of 36th and John Barrow Rd. Large police presence with part of the roadway blocked off near Express Liquor. We’re working to learn more now. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/VeHT6kp2Nx — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) October 5, 2021

Police have still not confirmed the number of victims in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.