LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting at a 12th Street liquor store Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened at Pic-Pac Liquor, located at 4407 West 12th Street.
Officers at the scene said one man was shot in the incident. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives are currently on the scene and starting their investigation into this shooting. Authorities have not released any information on any possible suspect in this case.
