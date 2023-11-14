LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting at a 12th Street liquor store Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened at Pic-Pac Liquor, located at 4407 West 12th Street.

Officers at the scene said one man was shot in the incident. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are currently on the scene and starting their investigation into this shooting. Authorities have not released any information on any possible suspect in this case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.