Little Rock police investigating seven shootings within 24-hour period

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Little rock police have their hands full. Seven shootings in 24 hours — one of them deadly.

All seven shootings happened between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Fox16 spoke to several people within the neighborhoods where the shootings happened. They said this is happening all too often.

“We see plenty of shell casings over here, we come through here and pick them up,” a woman who has family living near Asher Avenue said. “It has been a problem for a while now, especially summers.”

On Thursday evening around 5:30, a man told police he was shot at whole sitting at a red light on Chicot Road.

Later that night — a house on Leeds Street was left with bullet holes in the front door.

“It’s a little scary because you know my parents live over here and I’m really worried about their safety, because it hits close to home,” the woman said.



Within 30 minutes there were two more shootings.

One on West 12th Street and the other was at a gas station on West 65th. A caller told police they heard several shots and saw two cars speed off. A woman later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, a man and a woman told police that both of their vehicles were shot at on Asher Avenue.



An hour later, 37-year-old Jason Watson died following a shooting at the intersection of West 28th and Peyton Street.

AT 7 a.m. Friday police said an argument at a home on Longcoy Avenue led to gunshots. No one was hurt.



“I would just hope that we can at least get some law enforcement over here to patrol the area a little bit more,” she said. “That would help, helps us to feel comfortable.”



Police have not made any arrests in these shootings. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact to police.