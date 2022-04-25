LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating the robbery of two local liquor stores that happened on April 20.

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

Photo courtesy of Little Rock PD

According to police, the suspects initially robbed Baseline Liquor on Baseline Rd.

A short while later the same suspects robbed the Beverage House on W. 65th St.

Authorities say that the suspects were driving an unknown make/model SUV.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Harrelson or any Robbery Detective at 501-404-3015.