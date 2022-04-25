LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating the robbery of two local liquor stores that happened on April 20.
According to police, the suspects initially robbed Baseline Liquor on Baseline Rd.
A short while later the same suspects robbed the Beverage House on W. 65th St.
Authorities say that the suspects were driving an unknown make/model SUV.
Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Harrelson or any Robbery Detective at 501-404-3015.