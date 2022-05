LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said one person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a downtown gas station.

The shooting happened at the Road Runner gas station located at 800 Broadway Street shortly after 5:30 p.m.

There was no word on if there were any other injuries in this incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation gets underway.

