LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that occurred at a park near Southwest High School.

Authorities said officers responded to shots fired near Mabelvale Cutoff Road at 2:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials with the LRPD said the officers later discovered that the actual crime was at Morehart Park on 9300 Mabelvale Cutoff Road.

An officer at the scene said a Southwest High School student was shot in the foot.

Police said the student did not have life-threatening injuries and MEMS transported him to a local hospital.

An email sent to parents from Southwest High School Principal Quantas Floyd noted that the student had left the campus without permission.

LRPD officials said a vehicle connected to the incident was detained.

Officials have not released any additional suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.