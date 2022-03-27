LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say a homicide investigation is underway in the south side of Little Rock Sunday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, detectives are on the scene in the 5700 block of Patterson Road.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

According to police, the original call on the incident came into dispatchers just after 9 a.m.

Images from the scene show officers focusing their search in a white truck where it is believed the body was found.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.