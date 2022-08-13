LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.

According to officers with the Little Rock Police Department, one person was found dead Saturday evening on the 900 block of South Rodney Parham Road.

The investigation is currently ongoing and there is no information available regarding a possible suspect.

This is the city’s 50th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.