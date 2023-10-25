LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation in the city’s south side Wednesday night.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to the 6500 block of Mabelvale Cutoff Road just after 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead.

LRPD officials said the investigation is still ongoing and will provide updates when available.

Authorities have not released any victim or suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.