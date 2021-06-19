Little Rock police investigating homicide after woman found shortly after midnight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –A woman is dead and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Little Rock police were called to a report of a subject down just after midnight in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn.

According to investigators, the identity of the victim has not been determined.

Homicide Investigation pic.twitter.com/HPGwp5VPQI — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 19, 2021

The woman’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and further attempts at identification.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone who knows anything about this homicide is asked to contact the LRPD tip line at 501-371-INFO (4636).