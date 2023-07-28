LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday afternoon.

According to officers with the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on the 1400 block of East 11th Street around 2 p.m.

Officers and medical personnel could be seen responding to this incident.

Department officials have not shared any information on the severity of the injuries sustained by the victim in the shooting.

Investigators have also not released any information on a possible suspect in this incident.

The Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the detectives at 501-371-4829. This investigating is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.