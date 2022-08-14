LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are currently working with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police to investigate four separate shooting incidents that happened in the city Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the LRPD, the incidents have all taken place in close proximity and they are working to determine if the incidents are related.

Police said that there are currently four separate incidents involving all three agencies.

Photo courtesy of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are currently working to identify the persons operating a white four door sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof.

Authorities said the car in question was seen in the area of 3M Road and Frazier Pike Road and the occupants of the vehicle are wanted for questioning in a homicide.

The investigations are currently ongoing, check back for more information.