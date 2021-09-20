Little Rock police investigating downtown shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police said they are investigating a shooting that has left one person wounded.

Officials said they responded to a shooting that happened in the 700 block of Scott St. in downtown Little Rock, where they found one person there who police said was suffering from critical injuries.

Police do not have a suspect or person of interest detained at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

