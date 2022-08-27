LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a disturbance with a weapon that happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities with the Little Rock Police Department, officers were initially called to a home on Topaz Court near Mabelvale Cutoff Road.

Officers said that one person who was in the area is being reported injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police said that multiple shots were fired during the incident and at least one vehicle was damaged.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LRPD at 501-371-4829.