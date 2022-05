LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said one man is dead as they investigate on Memorial Day.

According to the Little Rock Police Department’s dispatch log, police received reports of a shooting just minutes before 5 a.m. in the 11300 block of Gila Valley.

The name of the victim or suspect has not been released at this time.

Police are asking everyone to avoid this area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.