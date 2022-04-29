LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man dead.

In a social post, the Little Rock Police Department said the death happened in the 1400 block of East 28th Street.

At this point in this investigation, police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Police have not released any information on a victim or suspects at this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this incident, police are asking you to contact the anonymous tip line at 501-371-4636.