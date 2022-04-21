LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating what they believe to be a suicide near the River Market Thursday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Markham Street near Scott Street.

.@LRpolice currently at Scott & Markham with crime scene tape up. Working to gather more details. @ClaireKreuz_4 is on her way and will have a live report on @KARK4News shortly. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/I3bxvqvFgB — Hilary Hunt (@Hilary_TV) April 21, 2022

Police also noted that the intersections on Markham between Scott and Main Streets are closed. Northbound traffic from 2nd and Scott has also been temporarily closed.

Police said detectives are finishing up on the scene and intersections will be re-opened briefly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.