LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Detectives with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a person dead Wednesday night.

LRPD officials said officers responded to a call about gunshots at MainStay Suites at 10800 Kanis Road just after 6:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They said the victim was taken to a local hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said homicide detectives then responded and began an investigation.

Police have not released any victim or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LRPD detectives at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.