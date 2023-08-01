LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting midday Tuesday shooting in Little Rock.

Little Rock Police Department officials said officers arrived at the 2100 block of South Oak Street around 11 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

The officers reported one shot at the scene. There was no mention of any other possible victims.

Detectives arrived to secure the scene and begin their investigation of the shooting.

Investigators have not released any information regarding the identity of the victim. There has also been no information released on any suspected shooter.

The LRPD is encouraging anyone with information on this shooting to contact the Major Crimes division at 501-371-4660.

The shooting marks Little Rock’s 34th homicide of the year. On Aug. 1, 2022, the city had seen 49 homicides, one of Little Rock’s deadliest years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates