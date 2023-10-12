LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a deadly shooting on the south side of the city Thursday night.

LRPD officials said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5500 block of West 51st Street at 7:48 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said the scene was secured and detectives were notified.

Police have not released victim or suspect information at this time.

This is the 44th homicide of 2023 in Little Rock.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.