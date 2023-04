LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one man dead.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened in the 9600 block of West 36th Street just before 8 p.m.

Police said that 47-year-old Derek Wilborn had been shot and later died at a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact homicide detectives at 501-371-4660.