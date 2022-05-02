LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have started a homicide investigation after a shooting on Scott Hamilton Drive Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were investigating in the area of the 8500 block of Scott Hamilton. According to dispatch logs, a shooting call in that area came in around 3 p.m.

Detectives are asking the public to stay clear of the area at this time so they can process the scene.

Department officials have not clarified what a possible cause of death may be in the case. They also have not released any information on a possible suspect in the case or a possible identity of a victim.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.