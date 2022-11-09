LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night on Grand Avenue.

According to Little Rock Police Department investigators, calls came into dispatchers concerning the shooting around 10:15 p.m.

Investigators say the victim of the shooting showed up at a nearby hospital to seek medical aid around the same time.

Officers could be seen investigating near a residence on Grand Avenue shortly after the calls came in to dispatchers.

#BREAKING: Around five police cars are here at Grand Ave. in Little Rock. A home is taped off.



Working to find out some details. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/rWE4G4PESv — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) November 9, 2022

Around 12:15 A.M. Wednesday, officers reported the case was now being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

The Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call the LRPD tip line at 501-371-4636. Tips can remain anonymous.

This marks the 74th homicide in Little Rock for 2022, which continues to set grim records as the deadliest year in the city’s modern history.