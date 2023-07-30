LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after officers responded to a shooting call in the city’s downtown early Sunday morning.

LRPD officials said officers responded to a shooting call at 800 Broadway Street just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim or a possible suspect in this incident.

Officials with the LRPD said this is an ongoing investigation and will share updates when they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.